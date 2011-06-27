  1. Home
Used 2010 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Tundra
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,290
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/448.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque401 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower381 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle44.0 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
3 front headrestsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Work Truck Package w/Cruise Controlyes
Work Truck Package w/Remote Keyless Entryyes
Work Truck Packageyes
SR5 Packageyes
Tow Packageyes
Color Keyed Bumper Packageyes
TRD Off-Road Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
TRD Rock Warrior Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
DVD Navigation System w/Backup Monitoryes
Rear Underseat Storage Boxyes
AM/FM/MP3 Single CD-Player w/Bluetoothyes
AM/FM/MP3 CD Player w/6 Speakersyes
Cloth Bucket Seatsyes
Multifunction Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirroryes
JBL AM/FM/MP3 6-CD Changer w/Bluetoothyes
Carpet Floor Mat Setyes
Power Cloth Bucket Seatsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room66.6 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room63.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room62.6 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
18" Alloy Wheelsyes
Mudguardsyes
Deck Rail System w/4 Adjustable Tie Downsyes
Power Horizontal Sliding Rear Window w/Privacy Glassyes
Fog Lampsyes
Manual Mirrorsyes
Sliding Rear Window w/Privacy Glassyes
Tow Mirrorsyes
Daytime Running Lightsyes
18" Styled Steel Wheelsyes
Running Boardsyes
Power Heated Outside Mirrorsyes
Measurements
Front track67.9 in.
Curb weight5460 lbs.
Gross weight7100 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.38 cd.
Angle of approach28.0 degrees
Maximum payload1640 lbs.
Angle of departure25.0 degrees
Length228.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity10300 lbs.
Ground clearance10.4 in.
Height76.2 in.
Wheel base145.7 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sandy Beach Metallic
  • Spruce Mica
  • Super White
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Blue Streak Metallic
  • Pyrite Mica
  • Radiant Red
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Black
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Slate Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, premium cloth
  • Graphite, premium leather
  • Graphite, leather
  • Graphite, cloth
  • Sand Beige, premium cloth
  • Sand Beige, premium leather
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Sand Beige, cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P255/70R18 112T tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
18 x 8 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
