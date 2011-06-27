  1. Home
Used 2010 Toyota Tundra Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Tundra
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,570
See Tundra Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,570
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,570
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.0/528.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,570
Torque327 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle44.0 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,570
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$35,570
TRD Off-Road Packageyes
Memory Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,570
JBL premium brand stereo systemyes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
440 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,570
leather trim on center consoleyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,570
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,570
DVD Navigation System w/Backup Monitoryes
Carpet Floor Mat Setyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,570
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,570
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.6 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room63.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,570
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room62.6 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,570
Tow Mirrorsyes
20" Alloy Wheelsyes
Running Boardsyes
Daytime Running Lightsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,570
Front track67.9 in.
Curb weight5105 lbs.
Gross weight6700 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.
Angle of approach28.0 degrees
Maximum payload1595 lbs.
Angle of departure25.0 degrees
Length228.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity8600 lbs.
Ground clearance10.2 in.
Height75.8 in.
Wheel base145.7 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track67.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,570
Exterior Colors
  • Super White
  • Sandy Beach Metallic
  • Spruce Mica
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Blue Streak Metallic
  • Pyrite Mica
  • Radiant Red
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Black
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Slate Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, premium cloth
  • Graphite, premium leather
  • Graphite, leather
  • Graphite, cloth
  • Sand Beige, premium cloth
  • Sand Beige, premium leather
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Sand Beige, cloth
  • Red Rock, premium leather
  • Red Rock, leather
  • Red Rock, cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,570
P275/65R18 tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
18 x 8 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,570
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,570
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Tundra Inventory

Research Similar Vehicles