Used 2010 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.0/501.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque266 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower236 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.2 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
3 front headrestsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Work Truck Package w/Cruise Controlyes
Work Truck Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
SR5 Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
overhead console with storageyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
DVD Navigation System w/Backup Monitoryes
Cloth Bucket Seatsyes
Multifunction Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirroryes
AM/FM/MP3 Single CD-Player w/Bluetoothyes
Carpet Floor Mat Setyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.7 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room63.0 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
18" Alloy Wheelsyes
Daytime Running Lightsyes
Mudguardsyes
Deck Rail System w/4 Adjustable Tie Downsyes
18" Styled Steel Wheelsyes
Power Outside Mirrorsyes
Sliding Rear Window w/Privacy Glassyes
Power Heated Outside Mirrorsyes
Measurements
Front track67.9 in.
Curb weight4580 lbs.
Gross weight6200 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.
Angle of approach27.0 degrees
Maximum payload1620 lbs.
Angle of departure26.0 degrees
Length209.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5200 lbs.
Ground clearance10.2 in.
Height75.8 in.
Wheel base126.8 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Super White
  • Sandy Beach Metallic
  • Spruce Mica
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Blue Streak Metallic
  • Pyrite Mica
  • Radiant Red
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Black
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Slate Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, premium cloth
  • Graphite, premium leather
  • Graphite, leather
  • Graphite, cloth
  • Sand Beige, premium cloth
  • Sand Beige, premium leather
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Sand Beige, cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P255/70R18 112T tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
18 x 8 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
