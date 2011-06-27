  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Tundra
  4. Used 2009 Toyota Tundra
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Tundra
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,680
See Tundra Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,680
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,680
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)369.6/475.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,680
Torque401 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower381 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle39.2 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,680
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
3 front headrestsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,680
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,680
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,680
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,680
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,680
Front head room40.2 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.7 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room63 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,680
Front track67.9 in.
Curb weight4835 lbs.
Gross weight6600 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.
Angle of approach27 degrees
Maximum payload1690 lbs.
Angle of departure26 degrees
Length209.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity10400 lbs.
Ground clearance10.2 in.
Height75.8 in.
Wheel base126.8 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track67.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,680
Exterior Colors
  • Desert Sand Mica
  • Blue Streak Metallic
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Timberland Mica
  • Pyrite Mica
  • Super White
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Radiant Red
  • Black
  • Slate Metallic
  • Silver Sky Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Sand Beige, premium cloth
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Sand Beige, cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Graphite, premium cloth
  • Graphite, leather
  • Graphite, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,680
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
18 x 8 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P255/70R18 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,680
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,680
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Tundra Inventory

Related Used 2009 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles