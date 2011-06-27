Used 2008 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,390
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.0/501.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque266 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower236 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.2 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.6 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room63 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Front track67.9 in.
Curb weight4610 lbs.
Gross weight6200 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.
Angle of approach27 degrees
Maximum payload1590 lbs.
Angle of departure26 degrees
Length209.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5100 lbs.
Ground clearance10.2 in.
Height75.8 in.
Wheel base126.8 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Super White
  • Slate Metallic
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Desert Sand Mica
  • Timberland Mica
  • Pyrite Mica
  • Blue Streak Metallic
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Radiant Red
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, leather
  • Graphite, cloth
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
18 x 8 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P255/70R18 tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
