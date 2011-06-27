  1. Home
Used 2007 Toyota Tundra Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Tundra
Overview
See Tundra Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/422.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque313 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower271 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle44 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
JBL premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
10 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
440 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.6 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room63 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room62.6 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Front track67.9 in.
Curb weight5410 lbs.
Gross weight6900 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.38 cd.
Angle of approach29 degrees
Maximum payload1510 lbs.
Angle of departure25 degrees
Length228.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity7800 lbs.
Ground clearance10.4 in.
Height76.2 in.
Wheel base145.7 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Black
  • Pyrite Mica
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Blue Streak Metallic
  • Radiant Red
  • Super White
  • Slate Metallic
  • Desert Sand Mica
  • Timberland Mica
  • Salsa Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Red Rock, leather
  • Red Rock, cloth
  • Graphite, leather
  • Graphite, cloth
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P275/65R18 tiresyes
18 x 8 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Tundra Inventory

