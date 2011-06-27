Used 2007 Toyota Tundra Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)369.6/448.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque313 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower271 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle44 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.7 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room63 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Front track67.9 in.
Curb weight4880 lbs.
Gross weight6800 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.
Angle of approach28 degrees
Maximum payload1920 lbs.
Angle of departure25 degrees
Length228.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity8400 lbs.
Ground clearance10.2 in.
Height75.8 in.
Wheel base145.7 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Black
  • Pyrite Mica
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Blue Streak Metallic
  • Radiant Red
  • Super White
  • Slate Metallic
  • Desert Sand Mica
  • Timberland Mica
  • Salsa Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, leather
  • Graphite, cloth
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
18 x 8 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P255/70R18 tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
