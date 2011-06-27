  1. Home
Used 2006 Toyota Tundra Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Tundra
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,345
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,345
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,345
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/422.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,345
Torque313 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower271 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle44.3 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,345
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,345
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,345
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,345
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,345
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,345
Front head room40.3 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
Front shoulder room62.4 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room59.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,345
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room56.6 in.
Rear leg room28.6 in.
Rear shoulder room63.2 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,345
Front track65.9 in.
Curb weight4745 lbs.
Gross weight6010 lbs.
Angle of approach28 degrees
Maximum payload1265 lbs.
Angle of departure23 degrees
Length218.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity6900 lbs.
Ground clearance11.6 in.
Height71.7 in.
Wheel base128.3 in.
Width79.3 in.
Rear track64.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,345
Exterior Colors
  • Phantom Gray Pearl
  • Spectra Blue Mica
  • Black
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Natural White
Interior Colors
  • Light Charcoal, cloth
  • Dark Gray, cloth
  • Taupe, leather
  • Taupe, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,345
P265/65R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,345
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,345
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles