  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Tundra
  4. Used 2005 Toyota Tundra
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2005 Toyota Tundra Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Tundra
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,175
See Tundra Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,175
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,175
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/448.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,175
Torque325 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower282 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle47 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,175
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,175
8 total speakersyes
JBL premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,175
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,175
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,175
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,175
Front head room41.2 in.
Front shoulder room62.1 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front hip room59.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,175
Rear head room40.2 in.
Rear hip Room58.3 in.
Rear leg room37.5 in.
Rear shoulder room62.2 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,175
Front track65.9 in.
Length230.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.
Curb weight5020 lbs.
Gross weight6600 lbs.
Ground clearance12.3 in.
Height75 in.
Maximum payload1580 lbs.
Wheel base140.5 in.
Width79.7 in.
Rear track67.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,175
Exterior Colors
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Phantom Gray Pearl
  • Black
  • Spectra Blue Mica
  • Natural White
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Dark Gray
  • Light Charcoal
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,175
P265/65R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,175
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,175
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Tundra Inventory

Related Used 2005 Toyota Tundra Limited info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles