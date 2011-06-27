Used 2005 Toyota Tundra SR5 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/448.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque325 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower282 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle44.3 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.3 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
Front shoulder room62.4 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room59.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room56.6 in.
Rear leg room28.6 in.
Rear shoulder room63.2 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track65.9 in.
Length218.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity6900 lbs.
Curb weight4785 lbs.
Gross weight6300 lbs.
Ground clearance11.2 in.
Height71.3 in.
Maximum payload1515 lbs.
Wheel base128.3 in.
Width75.2 in.
Rear track64.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Phantom Gray Pearl
  • Black
  • Blue Steel Metallic
  • Spectra Blue Mica
  • Desert Sand Mica
  • Timberland Mica
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Natural White
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Dark Gray
  • Light Charcoal
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P245/70R16 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
