Used 2005 Toyota Tundra Base Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Tundra
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,860
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,860
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,860
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/448.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,860
Torque325 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower282 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle44.3 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,860
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,860
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,860
front door pocketsyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,860
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,860
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,860
Front head room40.3 in.
bench front seatsyes
Front shoulder room62.4 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room59.3 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,860
Front track65.9 in.
Length218.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity7100 lbs.
Curb weight4550 lbs.
Gross weight6300 lbs.
Ground clearance11.2 in.
Height71.1 in.
Maximum payload1750 lbs.
Wheel base128.3 in.
Width75.2 in.
Rear track64.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,860
Exterior Colors
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Phantom Gray Pearl
  • Black
  • Blue Steel Metallic
  • Desert Sand Mica
  • Timberland Mica
  • Natural White
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,860
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P245/70R16 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,860
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,860
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
