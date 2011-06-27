  1. Home
Used 2005 Toyota Tundra Base Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Tundra
Overview
Starting MSRP
$16,895
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$16,895
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$16,895
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)422.4/528.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$16,895
Torque282 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower245 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle44.9 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$16,895
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$16,895
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$16,895
front door pocketsyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$16,895
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$16,895
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,895
Front head room40.3 in.
bench front seatsyes
Front shoulder room62.4 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room59.3 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$16,895
Front track66.2 in.
Length218.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight3965 lbs.
Gross weight5500 lbs.
Ground clearance10.4 in.
Height70.5 in.
Maximum payload1535 lbs.
Wheel base128.3 in.
Width75.2 in.
Rear track64.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$16,895
Exterior Colors
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Phantom Gray Pearl
  • Black
  • Blue Steel Metallic
  • Desert Sand Mica
  • Timberland Mica
  • Natural White
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$16,895
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P245/70R16 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$16,895
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$16,895
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
