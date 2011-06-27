Used 2004 Toyota Tundra SR5 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/422.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque315 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle47 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.2 in.
Front shoulder room62.1 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front hip room59.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.2 in.
Rear hip Room58.3 in.
Rear leg room37.5 in.
Rear shoulder room62.2 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track65.9 in.
Length230.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.
Curb weight4965 lbs.
Gross weight6600 lbs.
Ground clearance11.9 in.
Height74.4 in.
Maximum payload1635 lbs.
Wheel base140.5 in.
Width79.3 in.
Rear track67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Desert Sand Mica
  • Blue Marlin Pearl
  • Imperial Jade Mica
  • Stratosphere Mica
  • Phantom Gray Pearl
  • Black
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Natural White
  • Silver Sky Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Oak
  • Light Charcoal
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P245/70R16 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
