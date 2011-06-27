Used 2004 Toyota Tundra Limited Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/422.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque315 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle44.3 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.3 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
Front shoulder room62.4 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room59.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room56.6 in.
Rear leg room28.6 in.
Rear shoulder room63.2 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track65.9 in.
Curb weight4685 lbs.
Gross weight6010 lbs.
Angle of approach29 degrees
Maximum payload1325 lbs.
Angle of departure24 degrees
Length218.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity6900 lbs.
Ground clearance11.6 in.
Height71.7 in.
Wheel base128.3 in.
Width79.3 in.
Rear track64.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Phantom Gray Pearl
  • Black
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Natural White
  • Imperial Jade Mica
Interior Colors
  • Oak
  • Light Charcoal
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
P265/65R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
