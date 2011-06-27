  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Tundra
  4. Used 2003 Toyota Tundra
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2003 Toyota Tundra SR5 Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Tundra
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,195
See Tundra Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,195
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,195
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/448.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,195
Torque315 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower245 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle44.9 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,195
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,195
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,195
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,195
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,195
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,195
Front head room40.3 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
Front shoulder room62.4 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room59.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,195
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room56.6 in.
Rear leg room28.6 in.
Rear shoulder room63.2 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,195
Front track66.2 in.
Curb weight4495 lbs.
Gross weight5950 lbs.
Angle of approach26 degrees
Maximum payload1455 lbs.
Angle of departure23 degrees
Length217.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity7100 lbs.
Ground clearance10.4 in.
Height70.5 in.
Wheel base128.3 in.
Width75.2 in.
Rear track64.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,195
Exterior Colors
  • Imperial Jade Mica
  • Phantom Gray Pearl
  • Stratosphere Mica
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Natural White
  • Desert Sand
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Light Charcoal
  • Gray
  • Oak
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,195
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P265/70R16 tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,195
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,195
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Tundra Inventory

Related Used 2003 Toyota Tundra SR5 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles