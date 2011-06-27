  1. Home
Used 2002 Toyota Tundra SR5 Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,305
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,305
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,305
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/422.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,305
Torque315 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower245 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle44.3 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,305
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,305
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,305
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,305
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,305
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,305
Front head room40.3 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
Front shoulder room62.4 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room59.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,305
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room56.6 in.
Rear leg room28.6 in.
Rear shoulder room63.2 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,305
Front track65.9 in.
Curb weight4518 lbs.
Gross weight6030 lbs.
Angle of approach28 degrees
Maximum payload1512 lbs.
Angle of departure23 degrees
Length217.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity7100 lbs.
Ground clearance11.2 in.
Height71.3 in.
Wheel base128.3 in.
Width75.2 in.
Rear track64.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,305
Exterior Colors
  • Desert Sand
  • Thunder Gray Metallic
  • Sunfire Red Pearl
  • Imperial Jade Mica
  • Black
  • Stellar Blue Pearl
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Natural White
Interior Colors
  • Light Charcoal
  • Gray
  • Oak
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,305
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P245/70R16 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,305
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,305
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
