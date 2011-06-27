  1. Home
Used 2001 Toyota Tundra Base Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Tundra
Overview
Engine TypeGas
$16,445
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$16,445
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$16,445
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.0/475.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$16,445
Torque220 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle44.9 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$16,445
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
Packages
Delete Packageyes
$16,445
Delete Packageyes
All Weather Guard Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
$16,445
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$16,445
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
front cupholdersyes
Interior Options
Air Conditioningyes
$16,445
Air Conditioningyes
Deluxe AM/FM Cassette Deckyes
Cargo Netyes
2-Pc. Carpet Floor Matsyes
Tilt Steering Wheelyes
Note Pad Holderyes
Auto-Dimming Mirroryes
Compact Disc Deckyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
$16,445
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,445
Front head room40.3 in.
bench front seatsyes
Front shoulder room62.4 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room59.3 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Metallic Paintyes
$16,445
Metallic Paintyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Under the Rail Bedlineryes
Black Mudguardsyes
Hood Protectoryes
Tonneau Cover & Bedlineryes
Steel Wheel Locksyes
Sliding Rear Windowyes
Spare Tire Lockyes
Tonneau Coveryes
Front Fog Lightsyes
Over the Rail Bedlineryes
Full Wheel Coversyes
Measurements
Front track66.2 in.
$16,445
Front track66.2 in.
Curb weight3839 lbs.
Gross weight5500 lbs.
Angle of approach26 degrees
Maximum payload1661 lbs.
Angle of departure23 degrees
Length217.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity5200 lbs.
Ground clearance10.4 in.
Height70.5 in.
Wheel base128.3 in.
Width75.2 in.
Rear track64.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$16,445
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Desert Sand
  • Sunfire Red Pearl
  • Thunder Gray Metallic
  • Imperial Jade Mica
  • Natural White
Interior Colors
  • Oak
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$16,445
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P245/70R16 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$16,445
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$16,445
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles