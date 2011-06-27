Used 2000 Toyota Tundra Limited Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/422.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque315 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower245 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle44.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.3 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room59.3 in.
Front shoulder room62.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room56.6 in.
Rear leg room29.6 in.
Rear shoulder room63.2 in.
Measurements
Length217.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity7100 lbs.
Curb weight4644 lbs.
Gross weight6050 lbs.
Ground clearance11.6 in.
Height71.7 in.
Maximum payload1406.0 lbs.
Wheel base128.3 in.
Width79.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Thunder Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Sunfire Red Pearl
  • Imperial Jade Mica
  • Imperial Jade Mica/Thunder Gray Metallic
  • Natural White
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Light Charcoal
  • Oak
