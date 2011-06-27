Used 2000 Toyota Tundra SR5 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)369.6/422.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle44.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.3 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room59.3 in.
Front shoulder room62.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room56.6 in.
Rear leg room29.6 in.
Rear shoulder room63.2 in.
Measurements
Length217.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4320 lbs.
Gross weight6000 lbs.
Ground clearance11.4 in.
Height71.5 in.
Maximum payload1680.0 lbs.
Wheel base128.3 in.
Width75.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sunfire Red Pearl
  • Golden Sand Metallic
  • Natural White
  • Imperial Jade Mica
  • Thunder Gray Metallic
  • Stellar Blue Pearl
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Light Charcoal
  • Gray
  • Oak
