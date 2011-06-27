Used 1997 Toyota Tercel CE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.2/416.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque100 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower93 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front shoulder room51.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear leg room31.9 in.
Rear shoulder room51.6 in.
Measurements
Length161.8 in.
Curb weight2035 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.3 cu.ft.
Height53.2 in.
Wheel base93.7 in.
Width64.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Super White
  • Orchid Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Super Red
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Meadow Green Pearl Metallic
  • Coral Rose Pearl
  • Sierra Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
