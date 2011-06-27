  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Tercel
  4. Used 1996 Toyota Tercel
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Toyota Tercel DX Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Tercel
Overview
See Tercel Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.3/416.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque100 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower93 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front hip room54.0 in.
Front shoulder room51.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room53.8 in.
Rear leg room31.9 in.
Rear shoulder room50.7 in.
Measurements
Length161.8 in.
Curb weight2005 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.3 cu.ft.
Height54.1 in.
Wheel base93.7 in.
Width64.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Wild Mint Metallic
  • Nightshadow Pearl
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Sierra Green Metallic
  • Ruby Pearl
  • Super Red
  • Super White
See Tercel Inventory

Related Used 1996 Toyota Tercel DX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles