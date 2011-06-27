Used 1996 Toyota Tercel Coupe Consumer Reviews
Became a member of the family...
My wife and I bought our Tercel new in '96, joking that our 7-year old would drive it someday. She's now 21. She's still driving it. Yes, being a young college student she sometimes complains that it's not 'pretty' like some of the newer cars her classmates drive, but the reliability has been nothing short of incredible. At 325,000 miles, the old girl finally gave one last blast of blue smoke and burped her last breath. Our daughter actually cried. while she shopped with her mother for another car, I installed a rebuilt engine and she couldn't be happier. Another 300,000 miles? I don't see why not!
Best Car Ever!
I bought my Tercel w/53,000 miles about 9 years ago and I just had my most expensive repair (coil at $250) at 143,000! I got a newer/used Corolla and I hope it lives up to my Tercel. Reliable is an understatement. I'm having separation anxiety from having to sell it, but can't afford to maintain 2 cars. If you take care of your Tercel, it will take care of you. I'll miss "Big Red" but I think my "Silver Bullet" will rise to the challenge. I don't care what they say-TOYOTA, I'm with you for life!
1996 Toyota Tercel
We purchased the 1996 Toyota Tercel, stick shift, two-door, for our daughter in 1999 prior to graduating high school in 2000. The mileage on the vehicle upon purchase was approximately 56,000 miles. When she moved to New York, she no longer needed a vehicle; I needed a vehicle to drive to and from work every day. Since 2007 I have been using the vehicle on the highway driving from Hernando to Tampa, approximately 160 miles (roundtrip). I cannot ask for a more reliable vehicle than this little. The performance is still good. The odometer just turned over to 400,500 miles this past week. The amount of money we have spent so far on this vehicle has not been that much, the most we was replacing the air conditioning. As I stated, I am still driving the vehicle every day at 75 miles an hour on the highway and it is still running strong. It is getting approximately 21.5 miles a gallon. Not bad for a vehicle that has that many mileage on the odometer. As far as I am concerned Toyota vehicles are the best made vehicles by far.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Good first car
This car is perfect for a first car which is exactly what it is to me. It gets 27 miles to the gallon and is small, perfect for easily maneuvering and fitting into tight spots.
Best Car Ever!
Bought this car when it was 2 yrs old. Don't remember the miles on it. Drove it from KY - TN several times, then from Nashville - SLC. We called her "Tinkerbelle" (called her Tink) because she made that sound. Car was comfortable, fun to drive, excellent on gas... Never once had a problem with that car. So when I sold my Hyundai, I went looking for this yr/make/model again and found a 1995 in very decent condition... Left the car at 219,000 PLUS miles.
Sponsored cars related to the Tercel
Related Used 1996 Toyota Tercel Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner