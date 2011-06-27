  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Tercel
  4. Used 1995 Toyota Tercel
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Toyota Tercel Base Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Tercel
Overview
See Tercel Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.2/416.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque100 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower93 hp @ 5400 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front hip room54.0 in.
Front shoulder room51.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.0 in.
Rear leg room31.6 in.
Rear shoulder room51.6 in.
Measurements
Length162.2 in.
Curb weight1950 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.3 cu.ft.
Height53.1 in.
Wheel base93.7 in.
Width65.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Nightshadow Pearl
  • Super White
  • Super Red
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Wild Mint Metallic
See Tercel Inventory

Related Used 1995 Toyota Tercel Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles