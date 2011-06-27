Used 1995 Toyota Tercel Coupe Consumer Reviews
If everything else was built like this
I would like to introduce the world to my special partner "TercelLauren". She is a 1995 Toyota tercel, that has 231,000 plus miles as of 4/05/08. There were no parts replaced other than wear items. This car has never left me stranded, and in over 12 years of driving it, it only died out, but restarted right away. The culprit was too much water in the bad gas that I got from a El Cheapo gas station. I went to get a fill up of tier 1 gas, and that solved the problem, has not happened again. Older cars should be fed better gas (tier 1). I am very proud of my car, the design is understated and exudes class.
Reliable Economy Car
This is a fairly good-looking, very reliable car with great gas mileage, although the ride can be uncomfortable on long trips. Only had trouble so far with a spark plug wire and ignition coils. I recommend the manual transmission for performance reasons.
I Will Never Get Rid Of It
I bought this brand new in 1995, a stick shift. The factory radio/cassette player has gone kaput 7 years ago, but I found a way around that. After 16 years @ 81,000 miles, it is still performing well like it's brand new. The thought of upgrading has crossed my mind plenty of times, but when I think of how reliable it has been all these years...39 miles per gallon too. It just can't be beat.
Awesome
Unbelievable car. 248K+ on her yet runs like most cars with 60k. incredible cars, have only needed to recharge AC. highly recommend, 36-43 mpg mix city/highway. get one if you can, you'll thank me for it.
The day my best friend died
I bought a brand new Tercel after I got out of college. And last week after 13 years and 280k miles, she was driven into a cow by my husband. By accident. That car rocked! I swear, she would've gone another 150k. And who needed a hybrid? She got 35/40 with absolutely no pampering. No major mechanical issues. A few clutches (my fault, not hers) and normal maintenance. Totally noisy and not the coolest looking ride but I'll remember this car forever. We'll probably get like $20 from the insurance company but she was priceless.
