Used 1995 Toyota Tercel Coupe Consumer Reviews

If everything else was built like this MY PARTNER , 04/08/2008 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I would like to introduce the world to my special partner "TercelLauren". She is a 1995 Toyota tercel, that has 231,000 plus miles as of 4/05/08. There were no parts replaced other than wear items. This car has never left me stranded, and in over 12 years of driving it, it only died out, but restarted right away. The culprit was too much water in the bad gas that I got from a El Cheapo gas station. I went to get a fill up of tier 1 gas, and that solved the problem, has not happened again. Older cars should be fed better gas (tier 1). I am very proud of my car, the design is understated and exudes class. Report Abuse

Reliable Economy Car ed , 02/27/2002 13 of 13 people found this review helpful This is a fairly good-looking, very reliable car with great gas mileage, although the ride can be uncomfortable on long trips. Only had trouble so far with a spark plug wire and ignition coils. I recommend the manual transmission for performance reasons. Report Abuse

I Will Never Get Rid Of It t0y0ta_luvr , 10/14/2011 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I bought this brand new in 1995, a stick shift. The factory radio/cassette player has gone kaput 7 years ago, but I found a way around that. After 16 years @ 81,000 miles, it is still performing well like it's brand new. The thought of upgrading has crossed my mind plenty of times, but when I think of how reliable it has been all these years...39 miles per gallon too. It just can't be beat. Report Abuse

Awesome justin , 07/12/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Unbelievable car. 248K+ on her yet runs like most cars with 60k. incredible cars, have only needed to recharge AC. highly recommend, 36-43 mpg mix city/highway. get one if you can, you'll thank me for it. Report Abuse