Used 1994 Toyota Tercel Base Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Tercel
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.3/392.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque89 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower82 hp @ 5200 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear leg room31.9 in.
Measurements
Length161.8 in.
Curb weight1950 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.7 cu.ft.
Height53.2 in.
Wheel base93.7 in.
Width64.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Red Pearl Metallic
  • Super Red
  • Teal Mist Metallic
  • Frosted Mint Metallic
  • Super White
  • Blue Metallic
  • Super Silver III Metallic
