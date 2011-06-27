Used 1994 Toyota Tercel Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG292727
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/33 mpg24/31 mpg24/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.3/392.7 mi.285.6/368.9 mi.285.6/368.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.11.9 gal.11.9 gal.
Combined MPG292727
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque89 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm89 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm89 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size1.5 l1.5 l1.5 l
Horsepower82 hp @ 5200 rpm82 hp @ 5200 rpm82 hp @ 5200 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.38.7 in.38.7 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.41.2 in.41.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.36.1 in.36.7 in.
Rear leg room31.9 in.31.9 in.31.9 in.
Measurements
Length161.8 in.161.8 in.161.8 in.
Curb weight1950 lbs.1950 lbs.1950 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.7 cu.ft.10.7 cu.ft.10.7 cu.ft.
Height53.2 in.53.2 in.53.2 in.
Wheel base93.7 in.93.7 in.93.7 in.
Width64.8 in.64.8 in.64.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Red Pearl Metallic
  • Super Red
  • Teal Mist Metallic
  • Frosted Mint Metallic
  • Super White
  • Blue Metallic
  • Super Silver III Metallic
  • Super Red
  • Frosted Mint Metallic
  • Red Pearl Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
  • Teal Mist Metallic
  • Super White
  • Super Silver III Metallic
  • Frosted Mint Metallic
  • Red Pearl Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
  • Teal Mist Metallic
  • Super Silver III Metallic
  • Super White
  • Super Red
