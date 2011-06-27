Used 1994 Toyota Tercel Coupe Consumer Reviews

OVERALL GOOD darth shamuu , 02/03/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful My dad gave me this car once he got a new one. He gave it to me with 158k miles in June of '05 and now, being January of '06 the car has 166k and I have had very few problems. Around 160k miles I had a new front axle, new brakes and new tires installed...because my dad lacked to change the oil for a bit the engine makes a bit of noise. I love the car because it is amazing on gas, I get around 37mpg!!! Report Abuse

You get what you pay for. Skrip , 10/18/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car is an IDEAL starter, HS, college, commuter car. It's my starter car and I'm still driving it(my second year). It took some serious punishment with my driving (that includes peeling out, handbrake slides, going over bumps at fairly fast speed, fast cornering), yeah it lacks power but it surely doesn't handle badly(60mph on 35mph offramp). My tercel also was consuming oil at one point, but after timing belt replacement (and oil change with it) it stopped! I managed to blow (well crack) a head gasket in it, but with a $2 bottle of radiator sealant and new spark plugs, it was back up and running. Up to this day it is still running with 90k miles on it, no engine/tranny problems Report Abuse

220k reliable peggy , 12/17/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful 220k and still going reliably and painlessly. Starts at -20 tho the shifting is very stiff until the car warms up, great gas mileage at 34 mpg. It now needs oil along with gas and leaves a blue cloud when it starts. Report Abuse

Best mistake I ever made Joe , 01/14/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The dealer saw me coming and I spent $1000 more than it was worth in '94. No regrets. 215000 miles and the car has started every single time I turned the key. Every time. Simply amazing. Replaced the water pump at 97000 miles but warranty covered it. Except for regular maintenance items almost everything else on the car is original and still working fine. With 4-speed stick it is faster than the 5-speed Audi I owned before. With high performance tires it will freakin' corner at 50 mph. (Yes, I did it once, but only once, you corner at 50 anything that isn't attached goes flying.) I am getting a new car now but only because I am nervous at such high mileage driving in NYC area. Report Abuse