Used 1993 Toyota Tercel Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|4-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|27
|27
|29
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|4-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|24/31 mpg
|24/31 mpg
|27/33 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|285.6/368.9 mi.
|285.6/368.9 mi.
|321.3/392.7 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|11.9 gal.
|11.9 gal.
|11.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|27
|27
|29
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|89 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|89 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|89 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.5 l
|1.5 l
|1.5 l
|Horsepower
|82 hp @ 5200 rpm
|82 hp @ 5200 rpm
|82 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|31.5 ft.
|31.5 ft.
|31.5 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.7 in.
|38.2 in.
|38.7 in.
|Front leg room
|41.2 in.
|41.2 in.
|41.2 in.
|Front hip room
|53.7 in.
|49.4 in.
|53.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|53.0 in.
|53.0 in.
|53.0 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.7 in.
|36.2 in.
|36.7 in.
|Rear hip Room
|42.3 in.
|42.3 in.
|42.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|31.9 in.
|31.9 in.
|31.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|52.4 in.
|52.2 in.
|52.4 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|161.8 in.
|161.8 in.
|161.8 in.
|Curb weight
|1975 lbs.
|2005 lbs.
|1950 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|10.7 cu.ft.
|10.7 cu.ft.
|10.7 cu.ft.
|Height
|53.2 in.
|53.2 in.
|53.2 in.
|Wheel base
|93.7 in.
|93.7 in.
|93.7 in.
|Width
|64.8 in.
|65.4 in.
|64.8 in.
