Used 1993 Toyota Tercel Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 Tercel
5(36%)4(46%)3(18%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.2
11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Missing my 1993 Toyota Tercel

Mrs Sandra L, 12/15/2009
I owned this vehicle for 11 years. It was always dependable and great to drive it saved me lots of money on gas and it always got me to my destination. I love the 1993 Toyota Tercel stick shift and I plan to buy another one.

Short Lived

Ti3m, 06/07/2002
Car has 100,000 miles and smokes. 4 speed transmission was a bad idea. At 75 mph it is screaming for death. I wasn't thinking when I bought it. They should never sell a dark green car with black interior. Smokin' Hot.

Still going strong in its 16th year

Terckle, 02/17/2009
I purchased this car in December '93 just as a form of cheap transportation thinking I'd get another car after five years. I keep waiting for it to give up the ghost, but this car just keeps on going. I rarely need "major" repairs. Trans about six years ago, exhaust last year, brakes two years ago? In 15 years I needed to be jumped twice, but I never had a breakdown or needed to be towed. There's rust by the rear wheels and side view mirrors, and a puff of white exhaust when I start up. It's been dependable in 100+'F weather down to -50'F weather. I get 27 mpg (city), 38 mpg (hwy), and 33 mpg mixed. Overall it's a great dependable car.

A Great Economical Vehicle

cd, 02/28/2010
I just bought this car with 152,000 miles on it and I love it. I am a girl; but, I love fixing this car up. It's the most dependable vehicle and this 1993 model is super fast! It out races sports cars on the freeway. Has jump, great on gas, love it!

Should last forever

Super Reliable, 06/30/2010
I bought this car used in 1995. I have 100K miles on it and have had no problems, mechanical or body. This car is a small tank and I expect it to last another 10 years. I paid $5000 for the car and recently was offered $3000 for it. When I sell this car, it will be for more than my original price. This car is so well built and is still very fuel efficient. It is a great car.

