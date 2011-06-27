Used 1993 Toyota Tercel Coupe Consumer Reviews
Missing my 1993 Toyota Tercel
I owned this vehicle for 11 years. It was always dependable and great to drive it saved me lots of money on gas and it always got me to my destination. I love the 1993 Toyota Tercel stick shift and I plan to buy another one.
Short Lived
Car has 100,000 miles and smokes. 4 speed transmission was a bad idea. At 75 mph it is screaming for death. I wasn't thinking when I bought it. They should never sell a dark green car with black interior. Smokin' Hot.
Still going strong in its 16th year
I purchased this car in December '93 just as a form of cheap transportation thinking I'd get another car after five years. I keep waiting for it to give up the ghost, but this car just keeps on going. I rarely need "major" repairs. Trans about six years ago, exhaust last year, brakes two years ago? In 15 years I needed to be jumped twice, but I never had a breakdown or needed to be towed. There's rust by the rear wheels and side view mirrors, and a puff of white exhaust when I start up. It's been dependable in 100+'F weather down to -50'F weather. I get 27 mpg (city), 38 mpg (hwy), and 33 mpg mixed. Overall it's a great dependable car.
A Great Economical Vehicle
I just bought this car with 152,000 miles on it and I love it. I am a girl; but, I love fixing this car up. It's the most dependable vehicle and this 1993 model is super fast! It out races sports cars on the freeway. Has jump, great on gas, love it!
Should last forever
I bought this car used in 1995. I have 100K miles on it and have had no problems, mechanical or body. This car is a small tank and I expect it to last another 10 years. I paid $5000 for the car and recently was offered $3000 for it. When I sell this car, it will be for more than my original price. This car is so well built and is still very fuel efficient. It is a great car.
Sponsored cars related to the Tercel
Related Used 1993 Toyota Tercel Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner