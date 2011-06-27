  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Tercel
  4. Used 1992 Toyota Tercel
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Toyota Tercel LE Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Tercel
Overview
See Tercel Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.5/392.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque89 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower82 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front hip room49.3 in.
Front shoulder room53.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.2 in.
Rear hip Room42.3 in.
Rear leg room31.9 in.
Rear shoulder room52.2 in.
Measurements
Length161.8 in.
Curb weight2035 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height53.2 in.
Wheel base93.7 in.
Width65.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Red Pearl Metallic
  • Super Red
  • Super Silver III Metallic
  • Super White
  • Light Green Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
See Tercel Inventory

Related Used 1992 Toyota Tercel LE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles