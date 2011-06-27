Used 1992 Toyota Tercel Sedan Consumer Reviews

GREAT ckee , 10/29/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This was the very first car that I bought. Never had any major repairs until now (the timing belt broke and something happened with the flywheel). It has great mileage about 38mpg highway. Until it broke down this time it never left me stranded. The back seat is a little small. I love my T- cell and I would recommend it as a starter car because it is a good car. Im just ready for something bigger and more adult. If you are looking for something to buy your teenager for thier first car I strongly recommend this car. If can take a beating. There is very little maintenance, just tires oil and such. Report Abuse

Old trusty Andy K. , 07/16/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I had this vehicle from January 1998 (bought used at 50,000 miles) and ran it into the ground. In February 2006, I had put the odometer over 200,000 miles. Reliability and longevity are hallmarks of Toyota's products, and the Tercel is no exception. In the 8 years I had it, I had to put about $2,000 in repairs over the course of ownership - an amazingly small amount. If you can find one of these today under 100,000 miles, expect to get 100,000 more. Great steering too. An excellent choice for a teen driver's first car.

Great little car andre , 09/28/2005 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I'm now turning 225700 km and still proud of my Tercel. The body is in bad shape. No more rocker panels. Maybe I used to much soap. It sure was worth all of it's pennies. By the way it is still on the road and in March 2005 it passed the anti pollution test. Motor and tranny very good on this little car.