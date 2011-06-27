  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(16)
1992 Toyota Tercel Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

No changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Toyota Tercel.

5(43%)
4(37%)
3(20%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
16 reviews
16 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Environmental Hazard on Wheels
histrclgenius,07/03/2012
I purchased this used with 106k miles. It was to replace my 1984 corolla. I don't see many improvements in the 8 years. In fact, the 1984 was superior with better suspension and fuel economy. That being said, it is extremely reliable and for the money, is an incredible value. The engine burns more oil than a rebel attack on a Nigerian pipeline - I add one quart every 400 miles. This issue is prevalent according to other owners I spoken with but doesn't seem to affect performance or longevity. So, if you can deal with a fog of blue smoke every morning, riding around with a 5 quart bottle of 10w-40 as your passenger and serial condescending glances, this is the car for you.
Wow what a value
Nasta,04/18/2002
I love this car and after ten years I can assure you that it has proven the best investment I made. Great fuel mileage, great driving and the car is so fast in traffic that I rather drive this and let the hubby take the SUV. Any purhases like a set of tires and it sets you back only what others are paying for one tire. Totally awsome, econimical way to go. At 151K and still going They sure know how to build a Toyota.
GREAT
ckee,10/29/2005
This was the very first car that I bought. Never had any major repairs until now (the timing belt broke and something happened with the flywheel). It has great mileage about 38mpg highway. Until it broke down this time it never left me stranded. The back seat is a little small. I love my T- cell and I would recommend it as a starter car because it is a good car. Im just ready for something bigger and more adult. If you are looking for something to buy your teenager for thier first car I strongly recommend this car. If can take a beating. There is very little maintenance, just tires oil and such.
Old trusty
Andy K.,07/16/2007
I had this vehicle from January 1998 (bought used at 50,000 miles) and ran it into the ground. In February 2006, I had put the odometer over 200,000 miles. Reliability and longevity are hallmarks of Toyota's products, and the Tercel is no exception. In the 8 years I had it, I had to put about $2,000 in repairs over the course of ownership - an amazingly small amount. If you can find one of these today under 100,000 miles, expect to get 100,000 more. Great steering too. An excellent choice for a teen driver's first car.
See all 16 reviews of the 1992 Toyota Tercel
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
27 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
82 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
82 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1992 Toyota Tercel features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver2 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Toyota Tercel

