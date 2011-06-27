1992 Toyota Tercel Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$678 - $1,612
Used Tercel for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
No changes.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Toyota Tercel.
Most helpful consumer reviews
histrclgenius,07/03/2012
I purchased this used with 106k miles. It was to replace my 1984 corolla. I don't see many improvements in the 8 years. In fact, the 1984 was superior with better suspension and fuel economy. That being said, it is extremely reliable and for the money, is an incredible value. The engine burns more oil than a rebel attack on a Nigerian pipeline - I add one quart every 400 miles. This issue is prevalent according to other owners I spoken with but doesn't seem to affect performance or longevity. So, if you can deal with a fog of blue smoke every morning, riding around with a 5 quart bottle of 10w-40 as your passenger and serial condescending glances, this is the car for you.
Nasta,04/18/2002
I love this car and after ten years I can assure you that it has proven the best investment I made. Great fuel mileage, great driving and the car is so fast in traffic that I rather drive this and let the hubby take the SUV. Any purhases like a set of tires and it sets you back only what others are paying for one tire. Totally awsome, econimical way to go. At 151K and still going They sure know how to build a Toyota.
ckee,10/29/2005
This was the very first car that I bought. Never had any major repairs until now (the timing belt broke and something happened with the flywheel). It has great mileage about 38mpg highway. Until it broke down this time it never left me stranded. The back seat is a little small. I love my T- cell and I would recommend it as a starter car because it is a good car. Im just ready for something bigger and more adult. If you are looking for something to buy your teenager for thier first car I strongly recommend this car. If can take a beating. There is very little maintenance, just tires oil and such.
Andy K.,07/16/2007
I had this vehicle from January 1998 (bought used at 50,000 miles) and ran it into the ground. In February 2006, I had put the odometer over 200,000 miles. Reliability and longevity are hallmarks of Toyota's products, and the Tercel is no exception. In the 8 years I had it, I had to put about $2,000 in repairs over the course of ownership - an amazingly small amount. If you can find one of these today under 100,000 miles, expect to get 100,000 more. Great steering too. An excellent choice for a teen driver's first car.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1992 Toyota Tercel features & specs
MPG
27 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
82 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
82 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Tercel
Related Used 1992 Toyota Tercel info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019