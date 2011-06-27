Used 1992 Toyota Tercel Coupe Consumer Reviews

Environmental Hazard on Wheels histrclgenius , 07/03/2012 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I purchased this used with 106k miles. It was to replace my 1984 corolla. I don't see many improvements in the 8 years. In fact, the 1984 was superior with better suspension and fuel economy. That being said, it is extremely reliable and for the money, is an incredible value. The engine burns more oil than a rebel attack on a Nigerian pipeline - I add one quart every 400 miles. This issue is prevalent according to other owners I spoken with but doesn't seem to affect performance or longevity. So, if you can deal with a fog of blue smoke every morning, riding around with a 5 quart bottle of 10w-40 as your passenger and serial condescending glances, this is the car for you. Report Abuse

Wow what a value Nasta , 04/18/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I love this car and after ten years I can assure you that it has proven the best investment I made. Great fuel mileage, great driving and the car is so fast in traffic that I rather drive this and let the hubby take the SUV. Any purhases like a set of tires and it sets you back only what others are paying for one tire. Totally awsome, econimical way to go. At 151K and still going They sure know how to build a Toyota.

Built to last Toyota Tercel 2dr co , 02/28/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have had this car for almost a week now and have to say that this car, (my third) was by far the best investment choice I made. With $20, I filled up the tank and I'm set for the week. The mpg is by far superb and combined with the manual transmission factor, coming up with gas money is the least of my worries. My T-cel drives surprisingly smooth for a car that has 125,000+ Mi. The interior is no frills but takes me to where I need to go efficiently and with ease. This is my first Toyota and would recommend this car to anyone.

92 tercel 298,000 miles 4 on the floor! ripper , 02/26/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is an awesome little fuel saver. it has 298,000 miles on it and runs like a little champ. it has the 4 spd. manual trans. (which I love!!) gets about 37 mpg!! and is very peppy. If there ever was a perfect car...this one is very close.