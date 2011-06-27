Used 1992 Toyota Tercel Coupe Consumer Reviews
Environmental Hazard on Wheels
I purchased this used with 106k miles. It was to replace my 1984 corolla. I don't see many improvements in the 8 years. In fact, the 1984 was superior with better suspension and fuel economy. That being said, it is extremely reliable and for the money, is an incredible value. The engine burns more oil than a rebel attack on a Nigerian pipeline - I add one quart every 400 miles. This issue is prevalent according to other owners I spoken with but doesn't seem to affect performance or longevity. So, if you can deal with a fog of blue smoke every morning, riding around with a 5 quart bottle of 10w-40 as your passenger and serial condescending glances, this is the car for you.
Wow what a value
I love this car and after ten years I can assure you that it has proven the best investment I made. Great fuel mileage, great driving and the car is so fast in traffic that I rather drive this and let the hubby take the SUV. Any purhases like a set of tires and it sets you back only what others are paying for one tire. Totally awsome, econimical way to go. At 151K and still going They sure know how to build a Toyota.
Built to last
I have had this car for almost a week now and have to say that this car, (my third) was by far the best investment choice I made. With $20, I filled up the tank and I'm set for the week. The mpg is by far superb and combined with the manual transmission factor, coming up with gas money is the least of my worries. My T-cel drives surprisingly smooth for a car that has 125,000+ Mi. The interior is no frills but takes me to where I need to go efficiently and with ease. This is my first Toyota and would recommend this car to anyone.
92 tercel 298,000 miles 4 on the floor!
This is an awesome little fuel saver. it has 298,000 miles on it and runs like a little champ. it has the 4 spd. manual trans. (which I love!!) gets about 37 mpg!! and is very peppy. If there ever was a perfect car...this one is very close.
I got a lemon
When I took the car in to have an oil leak fixed on it (it was leaking from the exterior oil pump) the mechanic found out that the timing was adjusted wrong and he adjusted it correct. Then the car would not run well, it had no compression and no power. I had a valve job done on it and then it was burning 1 quart of oil every 100 miles. I then put rings in it and noticed it was still burning oil. It was burning it every 1,500 miles. The cylinder walls were out of shape and oil was getting by them.
Sponsored cars related to the Tercel
Related Used 1992 Toyota Tercel Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner