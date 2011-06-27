  1. Home
Used 1991 Toyota Tercel DX Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Tercel
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.5/380.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque90 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower82 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front shoulder room53.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear leg room31.9 in.
Rear shoulder room52.4 in.
Measurements
Length161.8 in.
Curb weight1975 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.7 cu.ft.
Height53.2 in.
Wheel base93.7 in.
Width65.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Super White
  • Super Red
  • Light Green Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
