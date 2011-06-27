Used 1991 Toyota Tercel Coupe Consumer Reviews

I love my 'peppy' little Tercel! Tom Palmer , 05/06/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought my Tercel back in 1996 with about 40,000 miles on it. It never saw a shop until this year (2002) and only to replace the starter, and the AC. It is zipping past 130,000 miles with no major problems. It never lets me down. Report Abuse

Pretty good AJ91 , 05/06/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful For a car that was so cheap new, it has been awfuly good. Not once have I been to the mechanic for unscheduled maintenance. BUT- it does get very musty and gross in wet weather, at 110000 miles after being taken care of excellently, it is definitely falling apart. But i cannot complain that i have never spent a cent fixing the car i paid under $7k for 11 years ago.

I love my tercel kat , 06/13/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought this car new and now it has 128,000 miles. It starts everyday, except when I leave the lights on. The only mechanical issue now is that my A/C is 99% gone and I don't know how much it will cost. This car has been superb for 17 years-I got my moneys worth a long time ago. My next car will be a Toyota

The best car I have ever owned. Juancho , 04/13/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought this bare bones model because as a student, I could not afford any other new car in the market that I could trust. I felt confident that by buying a new Toyota I should not have to worry about expensive fixes for the next five years (enough time to finish college and get a paying job). I finish five years of engineering school, a two year masters degree program, and started to work before the car ever saw a mechanic. It has been eleven years now and the car has now endured a wife and two kids. It still runs great!