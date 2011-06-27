Used 1990 Toyota Tercel Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.4/392.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque87 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower78 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height52.6 in.
Wheel base93.7 in.
Length157.3 in.
Width64.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Regatta Blue Pearl
  • Beige Metallic
  • Red
  • Teal Blue Metallic
  • Satin Black Metallic
  • Medium Red Pearl
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
