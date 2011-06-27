Used 1990 Toyota Tercel EZ Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.3/392.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque87 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower78 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room40.2 in.
Front shoulder room51.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear leg room32.1 in.
Rear shoulder room51.5 in.
Measurements
Length157.3 in.
Curb weight1990 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.2 cu.ft.
Height52.6 in.
Wheel base93.7 in.
Width64.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gray Metallic
  • White
  • Beige Metallic
  • Red
  • Regatta Blue Pearl
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Red Pearl
  • Teal Blue Metallic
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Satin Black Metallic
