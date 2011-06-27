  1. Home
2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Tacoma
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,630
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG20
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/22 mpg
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)379.8/464.2 mi.
Engine
dual fuel injectionyes
Base engine size3.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower278 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque265 lb-ft @ 4,600 rpm
Turning circle40.6 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity6,400 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,155 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Packages
Advanced Technology Package +$1,450
Technology Package +$800
Black Out Package +$415
All-Weather Floor Liners and Door Sill Protectors +$248
Truck Exterior Package +$934
TRD Sport Premium Package +$3,815
Premium Audio and Dynamic Navigation +$1,505
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Console Safe +$359
TRD Shift Knob +$140
Carpet Floor Mat and Door Sill Protectors +$248
Universal Tablet Holder +$99
Door Sill Protectors +$79
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.7 in.
Front hip room57.2 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room56.3 in.
Rear leg room32.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Cast Aluminum Running Boards +$795
Bed Step +$300
5" Oval Tube Steps - Chrome +$535
Exhaust Tip - Black Chrome +$95
Bed Mat +$130
Cargo Divider +$389
Tonneau Cover +$650
Remote Tailgate Lock +$269
Bed Extender +$300
3" Round Chrome Tube Steps +$425
Spare Tire Lock +$75
Paint Protection Film +$395
Soft Tonneau Cover +$739
Bed Lighting Kit +$149
Mini-Tie Downs w/Hooks +$45
Truck Bed D-Rings +$55
Deck Rail Camera Mount +$56
Mudguards +$129
Alloy Wheel Locks +$80
5" Oval Tube Steps - Black +$499
Predator Tube Steps +$649
Tailgate Insert - Chrome +$99
Storage Cooler Box +$1,100
Cargo Net - Exterior +$49
Blackout Emblem Overlays +$160
Roof Rack Cross Bars +$399
Tailgate Insert - Black +$160
Door Edge Guards +$140
Exhaust Tip - Chrome +$90
Premium Paint Charge +$425
LED Headlights w/LED DRL + Black Bezel LED +$485
Dimensions
Angle of approach29.0 degrees
Angle of departure23.5 degrees
Bed Length60.5 in.
Curb weight4,445 lbs.
Gross weight5,600 lbs.
Ground clearance9.4 in.
Height70.6 in.
Length212.3 in.
Maximum payload1,155 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity6,400 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors75.2 in.
Wheel base127.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Celestial Silver Metallic
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Blue Crush Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Army Green
  • Wind Chill Pearl
  • Super White
  • Lunar Rock
  • Midnight Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Cement/Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P265/65R17 tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25,000 mi.
Roadside2 yr./ 25,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
