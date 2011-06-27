2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,690
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|21
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|21
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/24 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|400.9/506.4 mi.
|Engine
|dual fuel injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|3.5 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Horsepower
|278 hp @ 6,000 rpm
|Torque
|265 lb-ft @ 4,600 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.6 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|24
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|6,400 lbs.
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,395 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Technology Package
|+$770
|Black Out Package
|+$415
|All-Weather Floor Liners and Door Sill Protectors
|+$248
|Truck Exterior Package
|+$934
|Premium Audio and Dynamic Navigation
|+$1,505
|TRD Off-Road Premium Package
|+$3,815
|In-Car Entertainment
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Console Safe
|+$359
|TRD Shift Knob
|+$140
|Carpet Floor Mat and Door Sill Protectors
|+$248
|Universal Tablet Holder
|+$99
|Door Sill Protectors
|+$79
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|39.7 in.
|Front hip room
|57.2 in.
|Front leg room
|42.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|58.3 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|38.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|56.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|32.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.9 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Cast Aluminum Running Boards
|+$795
|Bed Step
|+$300
|5" Oval Tube Steps - Chrome
|+$535
|Exhaust Tip - Black Chrome
|+$95
|Bed Mat
|+$130
|Cargo Divider
|+$389
|Tonneau Cover
|+$650
|Remote Tailgate Lock
|+$269
|Bed Extender
|+$300
|3" Round Chrome Tube Steps
|+$425
|TRD Front Skid Plate
|+$499
|Spare Tire Lock
|+$75
|Paint Protection Film
|+$395
|Soft Tonneau Cover
|+$739
|Bed Lighting Kit
|+$149
|Mini-Tie Downs w/Hooks
|+$45
|Truck Bed D-Rings
|+$55
|Deck Rail Camera Mount
|+$56
|Mudguards
|+$129
|Alloy Wheel Locks
|+$80
|5" Oval Tube Steps - Black
|+$499
|Predator Tube Steps
|+$649
|Tailgate Insert - Chrome
|+$99
|Storage Cooler Box
|+$1,100
|Cargo Net - Exterior
|+$49
|Blackout Emblem Overlays
|+$160
|Roof Rack Cross Bars
|+$399
|Tailgate Insert - Black
|+$160
|Door Edge Guards
|+$140
|Exhaust Tip - Chrome
|+$90
|LED Headlights w/LED DRL + Black Bezel LED
|+$485
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|32.0 degrees
|Angle of departure
|23.1 degrees
|Bed Length
|60.5 in.
|Curb weight
|4,205 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5,600 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|9.4 in.
|Height
|70.6 in.
|Length
|212.3 in.
|Maximum payload
|1,395 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|6,400 lbs.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|75.2 in.
|Wheel base
|127.4 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|alloy wheels
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|16 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P265/70R16 tires
|yes
|Suspension
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|2 yr./ 25,000 mi.
|Roadside
|2 yr./ 25,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related 2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used MINI Clubman 2017
- Used Porsche Cayenne 2009
- Used Toyota Sequoia 2006
- Used Chrysler Aspen 2008
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2006 For Sale
- Used Kia Sportage 2009
- Used Certified-Pre-Owned Toyota Highlander
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander 2003
- Used Ford E-Series Van 2001
- Used BMW 5 Series 1995 For Sale
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Toyota GR Supra
- Honda Insight 2022
- Dodge Challenger 2021
- 2021 AMG GT
- 2021 Honda Civic
- Lamborghini Huracan 2021
- Nissan Armada 2021
- Toyota Sequoia 2021
- 2021 Lexus ES 350
- Ford Escape 2021
Other models to consider
- 2022 Civic
- 2021 Honda Accord
- Honda CR-V 2021
- 2022 Honda Pilot
- 2021 Accord Hybrid
- 2021 Honda Ridgeline
- 2022 HR-V
- 2021 Honda Civic
- 2021 CR-V Hybrid
- 2021 Honda CR-V
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- 2021 Toyota Sienna
- Kia Carnival 2022
- 2021 Pacifica
- Dodge Grand Caravan 2020
- Honda Odyssey 2021
- Kia Carnival 2022
- 2021 Chrysler Voyager
- Honda Odyssey 2020
- 2022 Ford Transit Connect Passenger Wagon
Latest updates on new cars
- 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- 2022 Volkswagen Jetta GLI News
- 2022 BMW M2 News
- 2022 Mazda CX-5 News
- 2022 Polestar 2 News
Other models
- Used Mclaren GT in Pittsburg, CA
- Used Chrysler Crossfire in San Ramon, CA
- Used Aston-Martin DB9 in Redlands, CA
- Used Mercedes-Benz Metris in South Bend, IN
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer in Sandy, UT
- Used Volvo V60 in Fishers, IN
- Used Mini Clubman in Waukegan, IL
- Used Dodge Durango in Madera, CA
- Used Infiniti Ex in Haverhill, MA
- Used Jeep Liberty in Kenner, LA
- Used Chevrolet Avalanche in Gaithersburg, MD
- Used BMW 4-Series-Gran-Coupe in Perris, CA
- Used Toyota 86 in Lynwood, CA
- Used Land-Rover LR4 in Rio Rancho, NM
- Used Infiniti QX80 in Santa Barbara, CA
- Used Audi RS-7 in Rancho Cucamonga, CA
- Used Volkswagen Golf-R in Napa, CA
- Used Ford Focus-St in North Port, FL
- Used Jaguar F-Pace in Bonita Springs, FL
- Used Chevrolet Silverado-3500Hd in Buena Park, CA
- Used Toyota Corolla-Hybrid in Compton, CA
- Used Infiniti JX in Palo Alto, CA
- Used GMC Sierra-1500-Limited in Haverhill, MA
- Used Infiniti G35 in Rancho Cordova, CA