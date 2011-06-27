2022 Toyota Tacoma SR Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,500
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|21
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|21
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/23 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|422.0/485.3 mi.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|2.7 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|159 hp @ 5,200 rpm
|Torque
|180 lb-ft @ 3,800 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.6 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|3,500 lbs.
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,685 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear folding headrests
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Utility Package
|+-$1,715
|SR Convenience Package
|+$230
|SX Package
|+$840
|Black Out Package
|+$415
|Truck Exterior Package
|+$934
|All-Weather Floor Liners and Door Sill Protectors
|+$248
|In-Car Entertainment
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Single zone front air conditioning
|yes
|Power Feature
|power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Universal Tablet Holder
|+$99
|Console Safe
|+$359
|TRD Shift Knob
|+$140
|Door Sill Protectors
|+$79
|Carpet Floor Mat and Door Sill Protectors
|+$248
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|39.7 in.
|Front hip room
|57.2 in.
|Front leg room
|42.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|58.3 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|34.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|51.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|24.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.5 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Cast Aluminum Running Boards
|+$795
|Bed Lighting Kit
|+$149
|Mini-Tie Downs w/Hooks
|+$45
|5" Oval Tube Steps - Chrome
|+$535
|Deck Rail Camera Mount
|+$56
|Exhaust Tip - Black Chrome
|+$95
|Bed Mat
|+$132
|Mudguards
|+$129
|Cargo Divider
|+$389
|Tonneau Cover
|+$650
|5" Oval Tube Steps - Black
|+$499
|Remote Tailgate Lock
|+$269
|Predator Tube Steps
|+$649
|Tailgate Insert - Chrome
|+$99
|Cargo Net - Exterior
|+$49
|Bed Extender
|+$300
|3" Round Chrome Tube Steps
|+$425
|Blackout Emblem Overlays
|+$160
|Tailgate Insert - Black
|+$160
|Spare Tire Lock
|+$75
|Door Edge Guards
|+$140
|Exhaust Tip - Chrome
|+$90
|Paint Protection Film
|+$395
|Soft Tonneau Cover
|+$769
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|29.0 degrees
|Angle of departure
|23.5 degrees
|Bed Length
|73.7 in.
|Curb weight
|3,915 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5,600 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|9.4 in.
|Height
|70.6 in.
|Length
|212.3 in.
|Maximum payload
|1,685 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3,500 lbs.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|74.4 in.
|Wheel base
|127.4 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|16 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P245/75R16 tires
|yes
|Suspension
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|2 yr./ 25,000 mi.
|Roadside
|2 yr./ 25,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
