  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Tacoma
  4. 2022 Toyota Tacoma
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Toyota Tacoma SR Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Tacoma
More about the 2022 Tacoma
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG21
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/23 mpg
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)422.0/485.3 mi.
Engine
Engine
Base engine size2.7 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower159 hp @ 5,200 rpm
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3,800 rpm
Turning circle40.6 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity3,500 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,685 lbs.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Packages
Packages
Utility Package +-$1,715
SR Convenience Package +$230
SX Package +$840
Black Out Package +$415
Truck Exterior Package +$934
All-Weather Floor Liners and Door Sill Protectors +$248
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
overhead console with storageyes
power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Universal Tablet Holder +$99
Console Safe +$359
TRD Shift Knob +$140
Door Sill Protectors +$79
Carpet Floor Mat and Door Sill Protectors +$248
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.7 in.
Front hip room57.2 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room34.9 in.
Rear hip Room51.7 in.
Rear leg room24.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Cast Aluminum Running Boards +$795
Bed Lighting Kit +$149
Mini-Tie Downs w/Hooks +$45
5" Oval Tube Steps - Chrome +$535
Deck Rail Camera Mount +$56
Exhaust Tip - Black Chrome +$95
Bed Mat +$132
Mudguards +$129
Cargo Divider +$389
Tonneau Cover +$650
5" Oval Tube Steps - Black +$499
Remote Tailgate Lock +$269
Predator Tube Steps +$649
Tailgate Insert - Chrome +$99
Cargo Net - Exterior +$49
Bed Extender +$300
3" Round Chrome Tube Steps +$425
Blackout Emblem Overlays +$160
Tailgate Insert - Black +$160
Spare Tire Lock +$75
Door Edge Guards +$140
Exhaust Tip - Chrome +$90
Paint Protection Film +$395
Soft Tonneau Cover +$769
Dimensions
Dimensions
Angle of approach29.0 degrees
Angle of departure23.5 degrees
Bed Length73.7 in.
Curb weight3,915 lbs.
Gross weight5,600 lbs.
Ground clearance9.4 in.
Height70.6 in.
Length212.3 in.
Maximum payload1,685 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity3,500 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors74.4 in.
Wheel base127.4 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Celestial Silver Metallic
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Super White
  • Midnight Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cement Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P245/75R16 tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25,000 mi.
Roadside2 yr./ 25,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Toyota Tacoma SR info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Other models