2021 Toyota Tacoma TRD PRO Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Tacoma
Overview
Starting MSRP
$46,780
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$46,780
automatic locking hubsyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
Rear locking differentialyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$46,780
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)379.8/464.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$46,780
Torque265 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower278 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
dual fuel injectionyes
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$46,780
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$46,780
Black Out Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$46,780
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$46,780
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$46,780
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,780
Universal Tablet Holderyes
All Weather Floor Linersyes
Cargo Toteyes
Carpet Floor Matsyes
Door Sill Protectorsyes
Coin Holder/Ashtray Cupyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$46,780
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,780
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.9 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room57.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,780
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room56.3 in.
Rear leg room32.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,780
Door Edge Guardsyes
Bed Matyes
Mudguardsyes
Cast Aluminum Running Boardsyes
5" Oval Tube Steps - Chromeyes
Deck Rail Camera Mountyes
Trailer Ballyes
Paint Protection Film (Front Bumper)yes
Predator Tube Stepsyes
BedRug Bedliner - Short Bedyes
Bed Extenderyes
TRD 16" Off-Road Beadlock-Style Alloy Wheels - Bronzeyes
3" Round Chrome Tube Stepsyes
Spare Tire Lockyes
Truck Bed D-Ringsyes
Mini-Tie Downs w/Hooksyes
Bed Lighting Kityes
Cargo Divideryes
Bed Cleatsyes
5" Oval Tube Steps - Blackyes
Soft Tonneau Coveryes
Blackout Emblem Overlaysyes
Remote Tailgate Lockyes
Ball Mountyes
TRD 16" Off-Road Beadlock-Style Alloy Wheels - Matte Blackyes
Cargo Net - Exterioryes
TRD 16" Off-Road Beadlock-Style Alloy Wheels - Grayyes
Tailgate Insert - Blackyes
Bed Stepyes
Roof Rackyes
Tailgate Insert - Chromeyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
High Performance LED Fog Lights - Chromeyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$46,780
Angle of departure19.1 degrees
Length212.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity6400 lbs.
Curb weight4445 lbs.
Gross weight5600 lbs.
Ground clearance9.4 in.
Angle of approach35.0 degrees
Height71.6 in.
Maximum payload1155 lbs.
Wheel base127.4 in.
Width75.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$46,780
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Super White
  • Lunar Rock
Interior Colors
  • Black w/Red Accent Stitching, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$46,780
P265/70R16 tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
16 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$46,780
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$46,780
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ 25000 mi.

