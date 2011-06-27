2021 Toyota Tacoma Limited Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,905
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|21
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,905
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,905
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|400.9/506.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,905
|Torque
|265 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.5 l
|Horsepower
|278 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.6 ft.
|dual fuel injection
|yes
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,905
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$38,905
|Truck Exterior Package
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Liners and Door Sill Protectors
|yes
|Black Out Package
|yes
|Nightshade Edition
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,905
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|JBL premium brand speakers
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,905
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,905
|hands-free entry
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,905
|Universal Tablet Holder
|yes
|Four Seasons Floor Mat Package
|yes
|All Weather Floor Liners
|yes
|Cargo Tote
|yes
|Carpet Floor Mats
|yes
|Door Sill Protectors
|yes
|Carpet Floor Mat and Door Sill Protectors
|yes
|Coin Holder/Ashtray Cup
|yes
|TRD Shift Knob
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,905
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,905
|Front head room
|39.7 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|58.3 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.9 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|57.2 in.
|leather
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,905
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|38.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|56.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|32.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.9 in.
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,905
|Premium Paint Charge
|yes
|Door Edge Guards
|yes
|Bed Mat
|yes
|Mudguards
|yes
|Cast Aluminum Running Boards
|yes
|5" Oval Tube Steps - Chrome
|yes
|Deck Rail Camera Mount
|yes
|Trailer Ball
|yes
|Paint Protection Film (Front Bumper)
|yes
|Predator Tube Steps
|yes
|BedRug Bedliner - Short Bed
|yes
|Bed Extender
|yes
|TRD 16" Off-Road Beadlock-Style Alloy Wheels - Bronze
|yes
|3" Round Chrome Tube Steps
|yes
|Exhaust Tip - Black Chrome
|yes
|Spare Tire Lock
|yes
|Truck Bed D-Rings
|yes
|Exhaust Tip - Chrome
|yes
|Mini-Tie Downs w/Hooks
|yes
|Bed Lighting Kit
|yes
|Cargo Divider
|yes
|Bed Cleats
|yes
|Alloy Wheel Locks
|yes
|5" Oval Tube Steps - Black
|yes
|Soft Tonneau Cover
|yes
|Blackout Emblem Overlays
|yes
|Remote Tailgate Lock
|yes
|Ball Mount
|yes
|TRD 16" Off-Road Beadlock-Style Alloy Wheels - Matte Black
|yes
|Cargo Net - Exterior
|yes
|Tonneau Cover
|yes
|TRD 16" Off-Road Beadlock-Style Alloy Wheels - Gray
|yes
|Tailgate Insert - Black
|yes
|Bed Step
|yes
|Roof Rack
|yes
|Tailgate Insert - Chrome
|yes
|Paint Protection Film
|yes
|High Performance LED Fog Lights - Chrome
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,905
|Angle of departure
|23.5 degrees
|Length
|212.3 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|6600 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4255 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5600 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|9.4 in.
|Angle of approach
|29.0 degrees
|Height
|70.6 in.
|Maximum payload
|1345 lbs.
|Wheel base
|127.4 in.
|Width
|75.2 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,905
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,905
|P265/60R18 tires
|yes
|polished alloy wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|18 in. wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Tacoma
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,905
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,905
|Free Maintenance
|2 yr./ 25000 mi.
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Related 2021 Toyota Tacoma Limited info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2006
- Used Kia Soul 2015
- Used Ram 1500 2008
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Ram 1500 2005
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2012
- Used Acura TLX 2017
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Subaru Forester 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime News
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Tacoma
- 2019 Forte
- 2021 Toyota Highlander News
- 2020 Aston Martin Vantage News
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Chevrolet Trax
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Kia Sedona 2019
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Stinger
- 2021 Kia Sedona
- Kia Telluride 2020
- 2020 Kia Soul
- 2020 Optima Hybrid
- 2021 Seltos
- 2019 Forte
- 2019 Kia Sorento
Research Similar Vehicles
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
- 2020 Subaru Ascent
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Lincoln Aviator
- 2020 INFINITI QX60
- 2020 BMW X7
- 2020 BMW X6
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
- 2020 Land Rover Discovery
- Mazda CX-3 2020