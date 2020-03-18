2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab
What’s new
- Trail and Nightshade special editions debut
- Dual-zone automatic climate control standard on V6 models
- TRD Sport and Off-Road trims get upgraded audio
- Part of the third Tacoma generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Rugged off-pavement capability
- Easily understood interior controls
- Composite truck bed has movable tie-down cleats and a power outlet
- Top-level V6 can be paired with a six-speed manual transmission
- Off-road emphasis produces a tall step-up height
What is the Tacoma?
Not everybody needs the size and capabilities of a full-size pickup. That's where the midsize trucks come in, and the Toyota Tacoma is one of the better choices in that class. It's in a respectable third place in Edmunds' rankings, trailing the more city-friendly Honda Ridgeline and all-terrain Jeep Gladiator. In some ways, the Tacoma is a sensible middle ground between the two.
Among the Tacoma's positive aspects, we count its considerable off-road prowess, easy-to use controls, and an available six-speed manual transmission on the V6 model. Our complaints are limited to its rather tall ride height that might require some effort for smaller passengers.
For 2021, the Tacoma adds a new Trail Special Edition. It's based on the near entry-level SR5 trim with the double-cab body style. It will be offered in either two- or four-wheel drive and available in the cool Army Green and Cement colors for the exterior, along with black or white. Other flourishes include dark 16-inch wheels and black badging.
Outside of the cosmetics, the Trail Special Edition Tacoma will come with all-terrain tires and feature locking bins in the pickup bed. The driver's side bin will even be insulated so it can function as a built-in cooler. Toyota plans to offer 7,000 of these models. There will also be a Nightshade Special Edition based on the more expensive Limited trim, but changes are only aesthetic, with blacked-out badging and trim throughout. Just 5,000 are planned for production.
The rest of the lineup is expected to return largely unchanged, so if you're not so keen on the Trail or Nightshade edition, a 2020 Tacoma will likely suit you just fine.
Edmunds says
The Toyota Tacoma is a strong performer in the midsize pickup class, balancing comfort and capabilities better than some other trucks. It gets a few new packages for 2021, but they're mostly cosmetic.
Features & Specs
|SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB
3.5L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$32,415
|MPG
|18 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|278 hp @ 6000 rpm
|SR 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB
2.7L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$26,980
|MPG
|20 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|159 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Limited 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB
3.5L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$38,905
|MPG
|19 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|278 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB
3.5L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$41,980
|MPG
|18 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|278 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|14.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Toyota Tacoma a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Toyota Tacoma?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Toyota Tacoma:
- Trail and Nightshade special editions debut
- Dual-zone automatic climate control standard on V6 models
- TRD Sport and Off-Road trims get upgraded audio
- Part of the third Tacoma generation introduced for 2016
Is the Toyota Tacoma reliable?
Is the 2021 Toyota Tacoma a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Toyota Tacoma?
The least-expensive 2021 Toyota Tacoma is the 2021 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $26,980.
Other versions include:
- SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $32,415
- SR 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $26,980
- Limited 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $38,905
- Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $41,980
- TRD PRO 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $44,075
- TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $35,450
- TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $37,280
- TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $37,890
- TRD PRO 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $46,780
- Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $42,480
- SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $35,805
- SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $35,305
- SR5 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $28,830
- SR5 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $32,230
- TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $37,280
- TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $34,315
- TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $34,815
- TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $37,890
- TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $35,450
- TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $34,315
- SR5 4dr Double Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $32,730
What are the different models of Toyota Tacoma?
More about the 2021 Toyota Tacoma
2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab Overview
The 2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab is offered in the following styles: SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SR 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), TRD PRO 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M), TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M), TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), TRD PRO 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SR5 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A), SR5 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M), TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and SR5 4dr Double Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Tacoma Double Cab.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Tacoma Double Cab featuring deep dives into trim levels including SR, Limited, TRD PRO, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab?
2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
The 2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $38,985. The average price paid for a new 2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) is trending $427 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $427 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $38,558.
The average savings for the 2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) is 1.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 16 2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
The 2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $38,375. The average price paid for a new 2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) is trending $436 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $436 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $37,939.
The average savings for the 2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) is 1.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 41 2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M)
The 2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $36,545. The average price paid for a new 2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M) is trending $420 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $420 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $36,125.
The average savings for the 2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M) is 1.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 7 2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
The 2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $38,375. The average price paid for a new 2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) is trending $388 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $388 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $37,987.
The average savings for the 2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) is 1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 39 2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
The 2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $44,472. The average price paid for a new 2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) is trending $1,250 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,250 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $43,222.
The average savings for the 2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) is 2.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 8 2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
The 2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $33,758. The average price paid for a new 2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) is trending $329 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $329 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $33,429.
The average savings for the 2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) is 1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 7 2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
The 2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $39,858. The average price paid for a new 2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) is trending $443 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $443 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $39,415.
The average savings for the 2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) is 1.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 6 2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M)
The 2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $37,427. The average price paid for a new 2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M) is trending $412 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $412 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $37,016.
The average savings for the 2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M) is 1.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 6 2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD PRO 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
The 2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD PRO 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $48,015. The average price paid for a new 2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD PRO 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) is trending $482 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $482 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $47,533.
The average savings for the 2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD PRO 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) is 1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 5 2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD PRO 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cabs are available in my area?
2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab Listings and Inventory
There are currently 387 new 2021 [object Object] Tacoma Double Cabs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $28,385 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $3,203 on a new, used or CPO 2021 [object Object] Tacoma Double Cab available from a dealership near you.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 [object Object] Tacoma Double Cab for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab Tacoma Double Cab you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Toyota Tacoma for sale - 6 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $12,730.
Find a new Toyota for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $19,154.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab and all available trim types: SR, SR, Limited, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Toyota lease specials
