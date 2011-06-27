  1. Home
2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD PRO Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Tacoma
Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,960
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$42,960
automatic locking hubsyes
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
Rear locking differentialyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$42,960
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)358.7/422.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$42,960
Torque265 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower278 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle40.8 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$42,960
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$42,960
Carpet Floor Mat and Door Sill Protector Packageyes
Truck Exterior Packageyes
All-Weather Floor Liners and Door Sill Protectors Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$42,960
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$42,960
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$42,960
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,960
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Four Seasons Floor Mat Packageyes
Door Sill Protectorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$42,960
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,960
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.2 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,960
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room56.3 in.
Rear leg room32.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,960
5" Oval Black Tube Stepsyes
Bed Matyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Mudguardsyes
Cast Aluminum Running Boardsyes
Deck Rail Camera Mountyes
Predator Tube Stepsyes
Bed Extenderyes
3" Round Chrome Tube Stepsyes
Exhaust Tip - Black Chromeyes
Spare Tire Lockyes
Truck Bed D-Ringsyes
Exhaust Tip - Chromeyes
Mini-Tie Downs w/Hooksyes
5" Oval Chrome Tube Stepsyes
Cargo Divideryes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
TRD PRO Graphics Packageyes
Tonneau Coveryes
Cargo Net - Envelopeyes
Tailgate Insert - Blackyes
Roof Rackyes
Bed Stepyes
Tailgate Insert - Chromeyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$42,960
Angle of departure23.9 degrees
Length212.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity6400 lbs.
Curb weight4445 lbs.
Gross weight5600 lbs.
Ground clearance9.4 in.
Angle of approach35.0 degrees
Height71.6 in.
Maximum payload1155 lbs.
Wheel base127.4 in.
Width75.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$42,960
Exterior Colors
  • Super White
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • VooDoo Blue
Interior Colors
  • Black w/Red Accent Stitching, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$42,960
P265/70R16 tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
16 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$42,960
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$42,960
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ 25000 mi.

