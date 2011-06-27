Used 2018 Toyota Tacoma Limited Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,415
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|20
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|Center and rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|part time 4WD
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|379.8/464.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|265 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.5 l
|Horsepower
|278 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.6 ft.
|Valves
|24
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Packages
|Truck Exterior Package
|yes
|Carpet Floor Mat and Door Sill Protectors Package
|yes
|All Weather Floor Liners and Door Sill Protectors Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|JBL premium brand speakers
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
|hands-free entry
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Four Seasons Floor Mat Package
|yes
|Universal Tablet Holder
|yes
|Door Sill Protectors
|yes
|TRD Shift Knob
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.7 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|58.3 in.
|Front leg room
|42.9 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|57.2 in.
|leather
|yes
|Rear Seats
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|38.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|56.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|32.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.9 in.
|Exterior Options
|5" Oval Chrome Tube Steps
|yes
|Cargo Divider
|yes
|5" Oval Black Tube Steps
|yes
|Alloy Wheel Locks
|yes
|Bed Mat
|yes
|Door Edge Guards
|yes
|Cast Aluminum Running Boards
|yes
|Mudguards
|yes
|Deck Rail Camera Mount
|yes
|Predator Tube Steps
|yes
|Bed Extender
|yes
|3" Round Chrome Tube Steps
|yes
|Bed Lighting
|yes
|Spare Tire Lock
|yes
|Tonneau Cover
|yes
|Truck Bed D-Rings
|yes
|Mini-Tie Downs w/Hooks
|yes
|Cargo Net - Envelope
|yes
|Roof Rack
|yes
|Bed Step
|yes
|Exhaust Tip
|yes
|Paint Protection Film
|yes
|Measurements
|Angle of departure
|23.5 degrees
|Length
|212.3 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|6400 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4480 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5600 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|9.4 in.
|Angle of approach
|29.0 degrees
|Height
|70.6 in.
|Maximum payload
|1120 lbs.
|Wheel base
|127.4 in.
|Width
|75.2 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|P265/60R18 tires
|yes
|polished alloy wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|18 in. wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|Suspension
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Free Maintenance
|2 yr./ 25000 mi.
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|2 yr./ 25000 mi.
