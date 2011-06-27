  1. Home
Used 2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5 Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Tacoma
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,495
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)379.8/464.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower278 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle40.6 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Truck Exterior Packageyes
Carpet Floor Mat and Door Sill Protectors Packageyes
SR5 Parking Sonar and Navigation Packageyes
All Weather Floor Liners and Door Sill Protectors Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Four Seasons Floor Mat Packageyes
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Door Sill Protectorsyes
TRD Shift Knobyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room34.9 in.
Rear hip Room51.7 in.
Rear leg room24.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
Exterior Options
5" Oval Chrome Tube Stepsyes
Cargo Divideryes
5" Oval Black Tube Stepsyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Bed Matyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Cast Aluminum Running Boardsyes
Mudguardsyes
Deck Rail Camera Mountyes
Predator Tube Stepsyes
Bed Extenderyes
3" Round Chrome Tube Stepsyes
Bed Lightingyes
Spare Tire Lockyes
Tonneau Coveryes
16" Dark Satin Alloy Wheelsyes
Mini-Tie Downs w/Hooksyes
Cargo Net - Envelopeyes
Bed Stepyes
Exhaust Tipyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Angle of departure23.0 degrees
Length212.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity6700 lbs.
Curb weight4305 lbs.
Gross weight5600 lbs.
Ground clearance9.4 in.
Angle of approach29.0 degrees
Height70.6 in.
Maximum payload1295 lbs.
Wheel base127.4 in.
Width74.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Super White
  • Blazing Blue Pearl
  • Inferno
  • Quicksand
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black w/Caramel Accent Stitching, cloth
  • Black w/Red Accent Stitching, cloth
  • Cement Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
16 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P245/75R16 tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ 25000 mi.
