Used 2018 Toyota Tacoma Access Cab Consumer Reviews

Not the Truck it should be Rick , 05/24/2018 SR 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) 23 of 25 people found this review helpful This is my fifth Toyota pick up, my last being a 93 t-100. with 204,562 miles on it. I wish i never purchased this Tacoma, the automatic transmission is terrible, it slips in between first and second. continually shifts up to sixth and down to fifth or fourth. Dealer says its normal and they won't even look at it. Very hard to get in and out of, ride like there no springs on it. I hate this truck so bad that after one month and 1400 miles i'm going to trade it in or sell it and buy something else. I wish i never sole my old T-100 but rust was taking over.

Excellent Value for the Money TLS , 07/11/2018 SR5 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) 19 of 22 people found this review helpful Been driving my new Tacoma for approximately six weeks. Went from a 1995 Toyota T100 4x4 that I had been driving for the past 23 years. Really impressed with the Tacoma. Gas mileage is astounding. On my work commute 33 miles one way, I typically get over 26 mpg. She's no speed demon, but no slouch either. The 4 cylinder 2.7L easily merges into traffic, and I love the way the motor sounds when it revs. The instrumentation and entertainment is top notch, however Toyota doesn't do a good job of explaining that the Entune App Suite is only available on the next step up from the SR5 radio. My biggest complaint, if I have one, is the truck is difficult to get into and out of. I'm 6'1" and my truck has running boards with the SR5 Appearance Package. The running boards get in the way when getting into and out of the truck. Other than that, so far so good. I'm looking forward to driving the Tacoma for the next 20 years or so.

Up and Down Jim Thomas , 08/04/2018 SR 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) 20 of 26 people found this review helpful I bought this truck brand new and have had it two months and driven about 2,000 miles. Average gas mileage is 22-23 mpg depending on the mix of city and highway. The only major complaint I have is the cruise control. Unless you are on nearly perfectly flat roads the transmission is constantly shifting up and down with corresponding up and down rpm's. The interactive radar slows you down to the speed of the vehicle in front of you, which is a nice safety feature, but if you move over to a clear lane - look out. I was 5 mph below my set speed of 70 in Texas and when I changed lanes the cruise floored it -engine rpms went to 5,000 until we were back to 70 and then it shifted back to high gear and dropped the rpms. This has to be hard on the engine, especially when red line starts at about 5500 rpms. I will probably just drive it without using cruise any more which is sad because I really wanted cruise on my truck. Obviously, the engineers have not reached the correct mix of acceptable performance and smoothness between the engine size, transmission and electronics. The former 5 speed manual transmission was a much better product.

Im very disappointed in this truck. Jerry Byers , 06/29/2018 SR 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) 24 of 35 people found this review helpful I DO NOT PURCHASE THIS VEHICLE, unless you are using it for grocery shopping. I don't think it would haul much more, as well as DO NOT try to drive it up a hill . It does not shift properly, as well as the fuel milage sucks. I owned the same truck for 18 yrs. and loved it, Ive tried to trade out of it and lost 11,000 dollars in value in less than 2 months. I hate to say it but, I think I may go to GMC. I ended up trading off the truck.