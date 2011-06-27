  1. Home
Used 2017 Toyota Tacoma SR Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,650
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,650
automatic locking hubsyes
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,650
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400.9/464.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,650
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower159 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,650
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,650
Truck Exterior Packageyes
SR Convenience Packageyes
Utility Packageyes
Carpet Floor Mat and Door Sill Protectors Packageyes
All Weather Floor Liners and Door Sill Protectors Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,650
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,650
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,650
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,650
Four Seasons Floor Mat Packageyes
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,650
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,650
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,650
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room34.9 in.
Rear hip Room51.7 in.
Rear leg room24.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,650
5" Oval Chrome Tube Stepsyes
Cargo Divideryes
5" Oval Black Tube Stepsyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Bed Matyes
Cast Aluminum Running Boardsyes
Mudguardsyes
Deck Rail Camera Mountyes
Predator Tube Stepsyes
Bed Extenderyes
3" Round Chrome Tube Stepsyes
Mini-Tie Down w/Hooksyes
Spare Tire Lockyes
Tonneau Coveryes
Truck Bed D-Ringsyes
Cargo Net - Envelopeyes
Bed Stepyes
Exhaust Tipyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,650
Angle of departure23.5 degrees
Length212.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4220 lbs.
Gross weight5600 lbs.
Ground clearance9.4 in.
Angle of approach29.0 degrees
Height70.6 in.
Maximum payload1380 lbs.
Wheel base127.4 in.
Width74.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,650
Exterior Colors
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Super White
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Cement Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,650
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
16 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P245/75R16 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,650
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,650
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
