Used 2015 Toyota Tacoma TRD PRO Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,725
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|17
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,725
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|Center and rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|descent control
|yes
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|part time 4WD
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,725
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/19 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|316.5/400.9 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|17
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,725
|Torque
|266 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|Horsepower
|236 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.7 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,725
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Passenger airbag deactivation switch
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Rear folding headrests
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$35,725
|V6 Tow Package for Off-Road Package
|yes
|TRD PRO Package
|yes
|Four Season Floor Mat Package
|yes
|Exterior Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,725
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,725
|Air conditioning
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|manual rear seat easy entry
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,725
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,725
|Carpet Floor Mats w/Door Sill Protectors
|yes
|Door Sill Protector
|yes
|Connectivity Package (4 Piece)
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Mats w/Door Sill Protectors
|yes
|TRD 6-Speed Quickshifter Knob
|yes
|Driver and Passenger Seat Heaters
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,725
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,725
|premium cloth
|yes
|Front head room
|40.0 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.7 in.
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|fold flat passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|53.6 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,725
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|35.2 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|28.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.7 in.
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,725
|Bed Mat
|yes
|Clear Paint Protection - Door Package
|yes
|Cargo Net
|yes
|Hood Protector
|yes
|Tube Step - Black
|yes
|7 Pin to 4 Pin Adapter
|yes
|16" TRD Beadlock Style Alloy Wheel w/Wheel Lock Lugs and Lock Set
|yes
|Tube Steps - Chrome
|yes
|Bed Extender
|yes
|Doorsill Protector
|yes
|Tailgate Lock
|yes
|Towing Receiver Hitch w/Wiring Harness
|yes
|Spare Tire Lock
|yes
|Front Skid Plate, Running Boards and Exhaust Tip
|yes
|Truck Bed D-Rings
|yes
|Running Boards
|yes
|Clear Paint Protection - Hood Package
|yes
|Cargo Divider
|yes
|Tool Box
|yes
|Alloy Wheel Locks
|yes
|Tri-Fold Hard Tonneau Cover
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|Front Skid Plate
|yes
|Mini-Tie Down
|yes
|Bed Step
|yes
|Exhaust Tip
|yes
|Paint Protection Film
|yes
|Drop Hitch Receiver
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,725
|Angle of departure
|26.0 degrees
|Length
|208.1 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|6500 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4105 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5500 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|9.3 in.
|Angle of approach
|35.0 degrees
|Height
|72.1 in.
|Maximum payload
|1395 lbs.
|Wheel base
|127.4 in.
|Width
|74.6 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,725
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,725
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|16 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|LT265/70R16 tires
|yes
|All terrain tires
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,725
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,725
|Free Maintenance
|2 yr./ 25000 mi.
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|2 yr./ unlimited mi.
