Used 2015 Toyota Tacoma TRD PRO Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Tacoma
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.6/443.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque266 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower236 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
V6 Tow Package for Off-Road Packageyes
TRD PRO Packageyes
Four Season Floor Mat Packageyes
Exterior Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Carpet Floor Mats w/Door Sill Protectorsyes
Door Sill Protectoryes
Connectivity Package (4 Piece)yes
All-Weather Floor Mats w/Door Sill Protectorsyes
Driver and Passenger Seat Heatersyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.
Rear leg room32.6 in.
Rear shoulder room59.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Bed Matyes
Clear Paint Protection - Door Packageyes
Cargo Netyes
Hood Protectoryes
Predator Step Barsyes
Tube Step - Blackyes
7 Pin to 4 Pin Adapteryes
16" TRD Beadlock Style Alloy Wheel w/Wheel Lock Lugs and Lock Setyes
Tube Steps - Chromeyes
Bed Extenderyes
Doorsill Protectoryes
Tailgate Lockyes
Towing Receiver Hitch w/Wiring Harnessyes
Black Oval Step Tubesyes
Spare Tire Lockyes
Front Skid Plate, Running Boards and Exhaust Tipyes
Truck Bed D-Ringsyes
Running Boardsyes
Clear Paint Protection - Hood Packageyes
Cargo Divideryes
Tool Boxyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Tri-Fold Hard Tonneau Coveryes
Wheel Locksyes
Front Skid Plateyes
Mini-Tie Downyes
Bed Stepyes
Roof Rackyes
Exhaust Tipyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Drop Hitch Receiveryes
Measurements
Angle of departure26.0 degrees
Length208.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity6400 lbs.
Curb weight4220 lbs.
Gross weight5500 lbs.
Ground clearance9.3 in.
Angle of approach37.8 degrees
Height72.1 in.
Maximum payload1280 lbs.
Wheel base127.4 in.
Width74.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Super White
  • Black
  • Inferno
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
LT265/70R16 tiresyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
